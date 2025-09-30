Aussies Gear Up for Another Women's World Cup Showdown

As the Australian women's cricket team prepares to defend their ICC Women's World Cup title against New Zealand, captain Alyssa Healy acknowledges the pressure but emphasizes her team's ability to remain composed and resilient. The Aussies, seven-time champions, aim to continue their dominant streak, bolstered by recent victories in Indian conditions.

In an exclusive interview with JioStar, Healy expressed commitment to leading her side to another World Cup win, acknowledging the challenge as every team aims to defeat Australia. Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath highlighted the strong partnership with Healy, noting their complementary styles on the field.

McGrath described Healy as passionate and vocal, while she brings a calming presence. This teamwork, along with the steady reliability of pacer Megan Schutt, fortifies the squad. Player Beth Mooney emphasized Australia's "never-say-die" attitude, a key factor in their success. The squad is ready to defend their title with determination and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)