Left Menu

Aussies Gear Up for Another Women's World Cup Showdown

Australian captain Alyssa Healy leads her team into the ICC Women's World Cup title defense against New Zealand. Despite being targeted by rivals, Australia's composure and resilience under pressure are their hallmark traits. Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath and player Beth Mooney share insights into team dynamics and their winning mentality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:41 IST
Aussies Gear Up for Another Women's World Cup Showdown
Team Australia. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Australian women's cricket team prepares to defend their ICC Women's World Cup title against New Zealand, captain Alyssa Healy acknowledges the pressure but emphasizes her team's ability to remain composed and resilient. The Aussies, seven-time champions, aim to continue their dominant streak, bolstered by recent victories in Indian conditions.

In an exclusive interview with JioStar, Healy expressed commitment to leading her side to another World Cup win, acknowledging the challenge as every team aims to defeat Australia. Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath highlighted the strong partnership with Healy, noting their complementary styles on the field.

McGrath described Healy as passionate and vocal, while she brings a calming presence. This teamwork, along with the steady reliability of pacer Megan Schutt, fortifies the squad. Player Beth Mooney emphasized Australia's "never-say-die" attitude, a key factor in their success. The squad is ready to defend their title with determination and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

 India
2
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

 United Kingdom
3
Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

 China
4
Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025