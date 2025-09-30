India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Stellar Performance

India continued its impressive run at the ISSF Junior World Cup by dominating the medal tally and securing the top position with a total of 23 medals. On Tuesday, Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged a remarkable fightback to claim gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, edging past compatriots Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav with a score of 17-15.

Vinay Pratap Chandrawat added to India's success by clinching a bronze in the men's trap category. The event highlighted India's strong shooting performances, with only five shots in the gold-medal match falling below the 10-point mark. Croatia and Czech Republic also celebrated their first gold medals in the competition.

The Indian team kept up their momentum in other categories as well. In men's 25m pistol, Raghav Verma led with a precision stage score of 290, while teammate Mukesh Nelavalli trailed closely. The upcoming rapid-fire stages will potentially shift the standings further.