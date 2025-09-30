Left Menu

India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Stellar Performance

India maintained its No. 1 spot at the ISSF Junior World Cup, securing 23 medals. Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged a remarkable comeback to win the gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Vinay Pratap Chandrawat bagged a bronze in men's trap. The event showcased exceptional shooting talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:44 IST
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Stellar Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India continued its impressive run at the ISSF Junior World Cup by dominating the medal tally and securing the top position with a total of 23 medals. On Tuesday, Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged a remarkable fightback to claim gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, edging past compatriots Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav with a score of 17-15.

Vinay Pratap Chandrawat added to India's success by clinching a bronze in the men's trap category. The event highlighted India's strong shooting performances, with only five shots in the gold-medal match falling below the 10-point mark. Croatia and Czech Republic also celebrated their first gold medals in the competition.

The Indian team kept up their momentum in other categories as well. In men's 25m pistol, Raghav Verma led with a precision stage score of 290, while teammate Mukesh Nelavalli trailed closely. The upcoming rapid-fire stages will potentially shift the standings further.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

 India
2
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

 United Kingdom
3
Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

 China
4
Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025