Shakib Al Hasan's Cricketing Future in Jeopardy Amid Political Ties

In a shocking development for Bangladesh cricket, Asif Mahmud, the nation's sports advisor, has officially barred former captain Shakib Al Hasan from the national team. The decision follows Shakib's deep involvement with the Awami League, having served as a member of parliament until the government was overthrown in August 2024.

The controversy erupted after Shakib extended birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mahmud interpreted this gesture as politically charged, leading to his emphatic declaration on social media that Shakib would not be rehabilitated on the national team.

Amidst the social media storm, Shakib expressed his disappointment, asserting his wishes were devoid of political motivations. Despite his ongoing cricket performances in franchise leagues, the directive to exclude him stands firm, with Mahmud's insistence that national representation cannot be tainted by political affiliations.