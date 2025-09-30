Left Menu

Windy Triumph: Gaurav and Jamal Lead Tamil Nadu Open

Gaurav Pratap Singh from Noida and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain shared the lead at the Tamil Nadu Open, each scoring a three-under 69 amidst challenging windy conditions. Arjun Prasad followed closely with a two-under 70, while Manu Gandas, Joysurjo Dey, and Anshul Patel were tied for fourth. Both leaders showed excellent form and strategic play.

In a display of resilience against nature's gusty challenge, Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain emerged as joint leaders at the Tamil Nadu Open, each carding an impressive three-under 69 on the opening day.

Hot on their heels was Delhi's Arjun Prasad, currently ranked second on the PGTI Order of Merit, who delivered a solid two-under 70. Tied in fourth place were Manu Gandas of Gurugram, rookie Joysurjo Dey from Kolkata, and Ahmedabad's Anshul Patel, all posting scores of 71.

Gaurav, overcoming a bogey on his first hole, rallied with five birdies through precision chip-putts. Jamal, starting with a bogey as well, rose consistently, particularly shining with an eagle on the sixth hole. Both golfers expressed optimism about their form and strategies for the upcoming rounds.

