Windy Triumph: Gaurav and Jamal Lead Tamil Nadu Open

In a display of resilience against nature's gusty challenge, Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain emerged as joint leaders at the Tamil Nadu Open, each carding an impressive three-under 69 on the opening day.

Hot on their heels was Delhi's Arjun Prasad, currently ranked second on the PGTI Order of Merit, who delivered a solid two-under 70. Tied in fourth place were Manu Gandas of Gurugram, rookie Joysurjo Dey from Kolkata, and Ahmedabad's Anshul Patel, all posting scores of 71.

Gaurav, overcoming a bogey on his first hole, rallied with five birdies through precision chip-putts. Jamal, starting with a bogey as well, rose consistently, particularly shining with an eagle on the sixth hole. Both golfers expressed optimism about their form and strategies for the upcoming rounds.