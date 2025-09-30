Left Menu

John Cena's Farewell Match Set for December 13 in Washington DC

WWE icon John Cena will conclude his illustrious career with a final match on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. After a year-long farewell tour, Cena's legacy, marked by numerous championships and memorable bouts, will be celebrated by fans worldwide.

John Cena (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wrestling legend John Cena, a 17-time world champion, will step into the ring for the last time on December 13 at Washington DC's Capital One Arena. The match, headlining 'Saturday Night's Main Event,' marks the culmination of Cena's farewell tour, which honored his illustrious WWE career.

Cena's career spanned over a decade and a half, highlighted by 17 world titles, five US Championships, and two Royal Rumble victories. His final year featured high-profile stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam, where he bid adieu to fans with iconic performances and poignant moments.

Angie M Gates, President of Events DC, hailed Washington, D.C. as an ideal venue to honor Cena's legacy. With Cena's in-ring prowess and charity endeavors, he has earned praise from peers and fans alike. His retirement tour showcased thrilling matches and renewed rivalries, drawing audiences worldwide.

