Left Menu

Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

The inaugural Stars Golf League in Dubai brings together golf legends, aspiring golfers, and global celebrities. Led by Jeev Milkha Singh, the event features six franchises competing for a USD one million prize. Prominent attendees include Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, and other renowned sports figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:01 IST
Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The sports world is set to converge at the inaugural Stars Golf League (SGL) in Dubai from March 25 to 28, a four-day event bringing together golf greats, top women golfers, and global celebrities at the prestigious Els Club.

Led by golf veteran Jeev Milkha Singh, the Indian contingent includes Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and emerging star Tvesa Malik. With six franchises and a total prize purse of $1 million, the event promises hefty rewards for team owners. Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, and other sports icons will also grace the occasion.

SGL co-founder Mahesh Bhupathi emphasized the significance of showcasing world-class talent on a single stage, as the league features nine of the top-10 players from the Legends Tour Order of Merit. The field includes renowned golfers like Paul Lawrie, Ian Woosnam, and Colin Montgomerie, alongside others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Sumit Antil's Golden Victory on New Mondo Track

 India
2
Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

 India
3
TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

TRAI Seeks Stakeholder Insights on Future Spectrum Auction

 India
4
Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

Brazil's CADE and the Soy Moratorium: A Brewing Storm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025