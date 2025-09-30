Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

The sports world is set to converge at the inaugural Stars Golf League (SGL) in Dubai from March 25 to 28, a four-day event bringing together golf greats, top women golfers, and global celebrities at the prestigious Els Club.

Led by golf veteran Jeev Milkha Singh, the Indian contingent includes Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and emerging star Tvesa Malik. With six franchises and a total prize purse of $1 million, the event promises hefty rewards for team owners. Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, and other sports icons will also grace the occasion.

SGL co-founder Mahesh Bhupathi emphasized the significance of showcasing world-class talent on a single stage, as the league features nine of the top-10 players from the Legends Tour Order of Merit. The field includes renowned golfers like Paul Lawrie, Ian Woosnam, and Colin Montgomerie, alongside others.

