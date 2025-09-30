Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma, hero of the Asia Cup 2025 final, visited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who applauded his performance. Varma presented a cricket bat to Reddy, who posed with it. Varma shared his joy over India's victory against Pakistan, highlighting his unbeaten 69-run contribution.

In a remarkable celebration of sporting triumph, Tilak Varma, the hero of India's Asia Cup 2025 final win, made a courtesy call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The visit was marked by praise and gratitude, as Reddy felicitated Varma for his outstanding performance in the cricketing arena.

According to a press release, Varma presented Reddy with a cricket bat, and the chief minister sportingly posed as if he were facing balls on the cricket pitch, symbolizing the dynamic spirit of the event. The occasion was graced by the presence of State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and various sports officials.

Earlier, Varma expressed his elation over India's triumph against Pakistan, calling it the ''best reply'' to a formidable opposition. He narrated facing early pressure and verbal volleys from opponents before crafting his unbeaten 69-run innings that steered India to a five-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday.

