Amanjot Kaur's Heroics Save India in Challenging World Cup Opener

Amanjot Kaur, in her debut World Cup match, showed resilience and skill as she partnered with Deepti Sharma to lift India from a precarious position against Sri Lanka, ultimately scoring 269/8. Despite early setbacks and a rain-interrupted game, the duo's partnership proved pivotal in the tournament's opening match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:27 IST
Amanjot Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Amanjot Kaur stood out in her debut match at the Women's World Cup, demonstrating remarkable composure. Partnering with veteran Deepti Sharma, she guided India from an unstable 124/6 to a more competitive 269/8 against Sri Lanka.

Despite several rain-induced stoppages, Amanjot's gritty performance included a vital 103-run partnership with Sharma. Her innings, peppered with five boundaries and a six, came at a critical juncture, saving India from a batting collapse.

The experienced Deepti Sharma supported Amanjot ably, while the Sri Lankan bowling, led by Inoka Ranaweera, had initially put India under immense pressure. Ranaweera's blistering spell and Chamari Athapaththu's contributions brought early challenges for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

