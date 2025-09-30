Left Menu

Triumphant Throws: Sumit Antil's Historic Victory at World Para Athletics Championships

Sumit Antil set a new championship record, claiming his third consecutive gold in men's javelin F64 at the World Para Athletics Championships. Despite shoulder soreness, he threw 71.37m, enhancing his previous best. India secured two golds, elevating its standing, thanks also to Sandip Sargar's unexpected win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:09 IST
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

Sumit Antil etched his name in history as the most successful Indian in the World Para Athletics Championships, clinching his third consecutive javelin title. Antil set a new championship record with a throw of 71.37 meters, despite facing shoulder soreness, surpassing his previous best while being roared on by Neeraj Chopra.

India celebrated a highly successful day, securing two gold medals, including a surprise victory by Sandip Sargar in the men's javelin F44 event. Sargar led a 1-2 finish for India, just ahead of fellow Indian Sandeep, elevating India to fourth place in the medal standings.

Antil's journey, marked by resilience after losing his leg, showcases his transformation from an able-bodied wrestler to a dominant force in para athletics. With inspiration drawn from his village and fellow athletes, Antil's story of triumph continues to inspire many. Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya added another silver in the men's F56 discus throw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

