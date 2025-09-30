Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was the center of attention in Goa as he inaugurated a new private cricket stadium in the South Goa district. The event saw a large turnout of enthusiastic cricket fans eager to catch a glimpse of their hero.

The 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna was officially opened with the presence of notable figures such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. The Chief Minister even bowled a tennis ball to Yadav, who impressed the crowd with a powerful shot.

Highlighting the importance of such facilities, Yadav recalled his experiences playing against Goa and commended their team. He also praised the Indian team's recent Asia Cup victory, marking the occasion as a significant milestone for cricket in the region.