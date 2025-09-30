Suryakumar Yadav Shines at Goa's Newest Cricket Stadium Inauguration
India captain Suryakumar Yadav made a notable appearance in Goa, participating in the inauguration of a new cricket stadium. Accompanied by local officials, Yadav interacted with fans and acknowledged Goa's contribution to cricket. The new private stadium is exclusively designed for cricket events, enhancing sports infrastructure in the region.
- Country:
- India
India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was the center of attention in Goa as he inaugurated a new private cricket stadium in the South Goa district. The event saw a large turnout of enthusiastic cricket fans eager to catch a glimpse of their hero.
The 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna was officially opened with the presence of notable figures such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. The Chief Minister even bowled a tennis ball to Yadav, who impressed the crowd with a powerful shot.
Highlighting the importance of such facilities, Yadav recalled his experiences playing against Goa and commended their team. He also praised the Indian team's recent Asia Cup victory, marking the occasion as a significant milestone for cricket in the region.
ALSO READ
Protest Over Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Worker Vandalizes TVs in Thane
BCCI raises ''strong objection'' to Asia Cup trophy not being presented to India at Asian Cricket Council's AGM.
BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute
Controversy Unravels at Asia Cup: India's Victory Marred by Trophy Tussle
Controversy Erupts as India Denied Asia Cup Trophy