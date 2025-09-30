West Indies Gears Up for High-Stakes Test Series Against India

The West Indies cricket team has commenced their practice sessions for the imminent two-Test series against India, taking place at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of Roston Chase, the team focused on improving fielding drills and slip catching during their initial training.

The highly anticipated series in India, kicking off on October 2, marks a crucial challenge for the visitors who aim to secure their first Test win on Indian soil since 1994. West Indies' preparations have been shared with fans via their Instagram, with the team documenting their journey under the caption, 'Matchday - 2 at practice for our next WTC encounter.' Meanwhile, India welcomes the series with Shubman Gill ready for his debut as the home team's captain.

The West Indies face notable setbacks due to player injuries. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the tour due to a lower-back injury, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). His absence, alongside that of Shamar Joseph, leaves the team relying on uncapped replacement Jediah Blades. As both teams engage in this crucial phase of their ICC World Test Championship campaign, the outcomes could significantly alter their standings.