Left Menu

West Indies Gears Up for High-Stakes Test Series Against India

The West Indies cricket team, led by Roston Chase, started practicing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, for their two-Test series against India. Despite challenges such as player injuries, they aim for their first Test win in India since 1994. The series begins on October 2, a crucial event in the ICC World Test Championship for both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 23:51 IST
West Indies Gears Up for High-Stakes Test Series Against India
Roston Chase. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Indies cricket team has commenced their practice sessions for the imminent two-Test series against India, taking place at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of Roston Chase, the team focused on improving fielding drills and slip catching during their initial training.

The highly anticipated series in India, kicking off on October 2, marks a crucial challenge for the visitors who aim to secure their first Test win on Indian soil since 1994. West Indies' preparations have been shared with fans via their Instagram, with the team documenting their journey under the caption, 'Matchday - 2 at practice for our next WTC encounter.' Meanwhile, India welcomes the series with Shubman Gill ready for his debut as the home team's captain.

The West Indies face notable setbacks due to player injuries. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the tour due to a lower-back injury, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). His absence, alongside that of Shamar Joseph, leaves the team relying on uncapped replacement Jediah Blades. As both teams engage in this crucial phase of their ICC World Test Championship campaign, the outcomes could significantly alter their standings.

TRENDING

1
Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

Ex-Minister Prajapati Attacked Inside Lucknow Jail

 India
2
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Legal Battles Challenge Presidential Powers

 Global
3
Ryder Cup Chaos: McIlroy's Tense Encounter at Bethpage

Ryder Cup Chaos: McIlroy's Tense Encounter at Bethpage

 United States
4
Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakh...

 Kazakhstan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025