During the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, Rory McIlroy expressed his exasperation when a disruptive American spectator pushed him to the brink, leading him to request security intervention. Such behavior was part of a broader trend of rowdy spectator conduct documented at the event.

The liveliness at Bethpage Black set new precedents for loud and sometimes offensive fan interactions. These developments prompted conversations about acceptable decorum in golf environments, especially during high-stakes tournaments like the Ryder Cup.

Beyond Bethpage, the game's standards were further called into question, as fans ignored traditional lag times on missed shots and engaged overtly with players. Such trends suggest a shift in sportsmanship within both professional golf and fan behavior.