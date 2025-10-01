Left Menu

Quarterback Struggles Intensified by Offensive Line Injuries

The NFL season is being heavily impacted by injuries to offensive linemen, leaving quarterbacks vulnerable. Notable teams like the Chargers, Vikings, and Buccaneers are struggling without their key linemen. The article highlights the consequences faced by quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield due to these lineup disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL is grappling with a wave of injuries impacting offensive lines, leaving many teams' quarterbacks exposed to increased pressure. This situation was evident when the Chargers, missing key linemen Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton, saw Justin Herbert sacked twice and under constant threat during their recent game against the Giants.

Teams like the Buccaneers and Vikings have also suffered from incomplete offensive lines, impacting plays and leading to increased quarterback sacks. Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz are among those heavily sacked, with both teams struggling to maintain their protective lineups due to ongoing injuries.

While injuries are part of football, the current season sees an unprecedented number of key players on the sidelines, significantly affecting game outcomes and team strategies. Teams that manage to keep their starters healthy on the offensive front, like the Buffalo Bills, are likely to maintain a competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

