Quarterback Struggles Intensified by Offensive Line Injuries

The NFL is grappling with a wave of injuries impacting offensive lines, leaving many teams' quarterbacks exposed to increased pressure. This situation was evident when the Chargers, missing key linemen Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton, saw Justin Herbert sacked twice and under constant threat during their recent game against the Giants.

Teams like the Buccaneers and Vikings have also suffered from incomplete offensive lines, impacting plays and leading to increased quarterback sacks. Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz are among those heavily sacked, with both teams struggling to maintain their protective lineups due to ongoing injuries.

While injuries are part of football, the current season sees an unprecedented number of key players on the sidelines, significantly affecting game outcomes and team strategies. Teams that manage to keep their starters healthy on the offensive front, like the Buffalo Bills, are likely to maintain a competitive edge.

