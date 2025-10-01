Rachin Ravindra Out of T20I Series Due to Injury

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has been sidelined from the T20I series against Australia following a training mishap at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Ravindra suffered a facial laceration due to a collision with a boundary hoarding during fielding practice.

According to New Zealand Cricket, the injury required "intricate stitching" to his upper lip and nose. Head coach Rob Walter said the team is disappointed by the news but underscored the importance of Ravindra's health and wellbeing, prompting the decision to send him home for recovery.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been called up to take Ravindra's place in the squad. The series opener is set to commence at Bay Oval, with subsequent games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)