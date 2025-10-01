India Sets High Expectations Against Undermanned West Indies in First Test
Shubman Gill's India is set to face the West Indies in Ahmedabad for the first Test. Coming off a successful Asia Cup, India stands as favorites against a weakened West Indies team. The match marks an opportunity for India to earn World Test Championship points on a green-top pitch.
- Country:
- India
The anticipation is high as Shubman Gill's India, fresh off an Asian Cup victory, faces the West Indies in Ahmedabad's first Test. Arriving from Dubai, the team is prepared to secure World Test Championship points on a challenging green-top pitch under cloudy skies.
Significantly altered since their last home Test, India looks to capitalize on its settled squads, despite notable absences. The team's strategy might pivot with a green surface in play, moving away from spin-friendly pitches that previously backfired.
The West Indies, missing key players due to injuries, face an uphill battle. Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph's absences add strain, forcing reliance on left-arm spinners. Their batsmen, recently recalled, may struggle against India's fortified lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2026: A Celebration of Local Artistry
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad
Swimmers Gear Up for 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.