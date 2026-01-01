Tragedy Strikes: Workers Fall from Under-Construction Building in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, two construction workers from Rajasthan lost their lives after falling from the fourth floor of a building under construction, police reported on Thursday.

Identified as Devilal (27) and Shantilal (30), the workers were engaged in plastering work when they lost balance on a wooden plank, causing the fatal fall.

An official statement confirmed a third worker sustained injuries and was quickly transported to the hospital. Authorities have filed a case of accidental death at the Ellisbridge Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)