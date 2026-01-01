Tragedy Strikes: Workers Fall from Under-Construction Building in Ahmedabad
Two construction workers from Rajasthan died and another was injured after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Ahmedabad. The incident occurred during plastering work when they lost balance on a wooden plank. Police have registered a case of accidental death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, two construction workers from Rajasthan lost their lives after falling from the fourth floor of a building under construction, police reported on Thursday.
Identified as Devilal (27) and Shantilal (30), the workers were engaged in plastering work when they lost balance on a wooden plank, causing the fatal fall.
An official statement confirmed a third worker sustained injuries and was quickly transported to the hospital. Authorities have filed a case of accidental death at the Ellisbridge Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)