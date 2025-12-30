Ahmedabad Gears Up for New Year with Massive Police Deployment
To ensure law and order during New Year celebrations, Ahmedabad will deploy over 9,000 police personnel. Key measures include setting up checkpoints, using surveillance equipment, and intensifying action against offenders. Special teams will monitor sensitive areas, ensuring a safe environment for citizens.
Ahmedabad is gearing up for New Year celebrations with a robust security plan involving over 9,000 police personnel, officials stated on Tuesday. This extensive deployment aims to maintain law and order during the festivities.
Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and police inspectors, will supervise operations late into the night. The city will establish 63 blockade points and 14 checkposts to curb drug and intoxicant trafficking, officials added.
Special measures include deploying 71 ''She Teams'' for women's safety, nine quick response teams, bomb detection squads, and numerous surveillance technologies, such as speed-gun and body-worn cameras. Enforcement focuses on offenses like drunk driving, with checks at hotels and public areas to ensure a safe environment.
