Ahmedabad Gears Up for New Year with Massive Police Deployment

Ahmedabad is gearing up for New Year celebrations with a robust security plan involving over 9,000 police personnel, officials stated on Tuesday. This extensive deployment aims to maintain law and order during the festivities.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and police inspectors, will supervise operations late into the night. The city will establish 63 blockade points and 14 checkposts to curb drug and intoxicant trafficking, officials added.

Special measures include deploying 71 ''She Teams'' for women's safety, nine quick response teams, bomb detection squads, and numerous surveillance technologies, such as speed-gun and body-worn cameras. Enforcement focuses on offenses like drunk driving, with checks at hotels and public areas to ensure a safe environment.

