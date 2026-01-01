Left Menu

New Year's Eve Enforcement in Ahmedabad Yields 230+ Arrests Amid Liquor Ban

On New Year's Eve, Ahmedabad police registered over 230 cases and arrested 246 individuals for liquor-related offenses, despite the state's prohibition law. Enhanced security measures included 9,000 personnel, 4,000 CCTV cameras, and checkpoints, ensuring peace across the city amid large celebrations.

Updated: 01-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:38 IST
  • India

Amid strict enforcement of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, Ahmedabad city police registered over 230 cases on New Year's Eve, leading to the arrest of 246 individuals for various liquor-related offenses. Despite prohibition laws, the night saw significant breaches, particularly in drunk driving and alcohol possession.

The comprehensive crackdown involved 69 arrests for drunk driving, 123 for consumption, and 54 for possessing Indian-made foreign liquor. Additionally, law enforcement seized 107 vehicles for lack of proper registration or licenses. A substantial force of 9,000 personnel, including senior officers, constables, and special units, ensured a robust security presence.

With over 4,000 CCTV cameras and high-tech equipment monitoring activities, the extensive police deployment led to a peaceful New Year's Eve in Ahmedabad, amid bustling celebrations to welcome 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

