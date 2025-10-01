Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open with Dominant Victory

Jannik Sinner showcased peak performance in Beijing as he overpowered American teenager Learner Tien with a straight-sets victory, 6-2, 6-2, in the China Open final on Wednesday. This marks Sinner's third title this season and his 21st overall on the tour.

The Italian, a four-time Grand Slam champion, displayed remarkable resilience, having overcome physical issues in his semi-final match against Alex de Minaur. Those troubles were absent in the final, as Sinner broke Tien early and maintained his momentum throughout the contest.

Youthful contender Tien aimed to be the youngest American ATP Tour champion since Andy Roddick. Despite breaking attempts in the second set, Sinner's experience prevailed, securing him another notable triumph at this prestigious ATP 500 event.

