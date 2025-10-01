Skubal's Strikeouts, Curry's Reunion, and More: Sports Highlights

In the world of sports, pitching prowess was on display as Tarik Skubal recorded 14 strikeouts leading the Detroit Tigers to a narrow win over the Cleveland Guardians. Skubal's performance set a wild-card record, previously held by Gerrit Cole and Clayton Kershaw.

Managerial changes are underway for the Los Angeles Angels as they part ways with both Ron Washington and interim Ray Montgomery. This marks a fresh start as they begin the search for a new manager ahead of the 2026 season.

In basketball, Minnesota Lynx's star Napheesa Collier criticized the WNBA's leadership for a controversial decision during the semi-finals, highlighting friction between players and league executives. Meanwhile, trades and injuries continue to shape team rosters as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)