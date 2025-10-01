Left Menu

India's Test Strategy Unveiled: Moisture Decides XI Fate Against West Indies

India's Test captain Shubman Gill indicates that the final playing XI for the series against West Indies will be confirmed on match day, contingent on pitch moisture. With strategic considerations in place, Gill expresses confidence in India's ability to tackle any challenge and emphasizes every series' significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:22 IST
India Test skipper Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Test captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that the final playing XI for the initial Test against the West Indies remains undecided. The announcement is set for match day, with the decision hinging on morning pitch moisture levels. The two-match series commences on October 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The pitch's lush green appearance may favor fast bowlers early, prompting speculation of a potential three-seamers strategy. During a pre-match conference, Gill revealed the team's flexibility to adapt based on pitch behavior. "We'll finalize the XI after assessing the pitch moisture," he stated, indicating a third seamer could be included.

Gill emphasized a commitment to robust cricket in the series, dismissing reliance on easy options given India's proven adaptability. Highlighting the series importance, he remarked, "We're not taking any fixture lightly, whether home or abroad." The impending series anticipates intense competition as both squads prepare for the cricket battle.

