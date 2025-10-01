Left Menu

Roger Federer: A Legacy Cemented with International Tennis Hall of Fame Nomination

Roger Federer, a pioneering force in tennis, leads the 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees. Renowned for his forehand and effortless style, Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles, finishing five seasons as world No.1. Joining him on the ballot are Svetlana Kuznetsova and Juan Martin del Potro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Roger Federer has been announced as a leading nominee for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's 2026 class. Known for his pioneering achievements, Federer was the first man to secure 20 Grand Slam singles titles, setting the stage for an era of excellence alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

With an impressive all-court style, Federer claimed 103 titles and 1,251 match victories, second only to Jimmy Connors in the record books. He dominated the ATP rankings, remaining world No. 1 for a record 237 consecutive weeks, and was instrumental in Switzerland's 2014 Davis Cup victory.

Federer, who retired after a last match at Wimbledon in 2021, is joined on the Hall of Fame ballot by Svetlana Kuznetsova and Juan Martin del Potro. The inductees will be announced in November, celebrating their monumental contributions to tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

