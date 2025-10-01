Jadeja's Impact Celebrated by Gill Ahead of West Indies Test Series

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja, describing him as instrumental in helping India navigate difficult situations over the past few years. Jadeja, ranked as the world's No.1 Test all-rounder, has shown exceptional form, according to Gill, who addressed the media ahead of the upcoming Test series against West Indies, scheduled from October 2 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill emphasized the challenging prospect of facing Jadeja in India, attributing his performance with the bat as a key reason for his position at number six in Test matches. "His form has been tremendous. Over the past two years, Jadeja has repeatedly delivered when the team was under pressure," Gill stated. The all-rounder's ascent to vice-captaincy comes as Rishabh Pant continues to recover from an injury sustained during the England tour.

Highlighting Jadeja's Test career, he has amassed 3,886 runs at an impressive average of 37.73 and claimed 330 wickets, including 15 five-wicket hauls. Jadeja's recent performance during the England tour further showcased his capabilities, finishing the series as the fourth-highest run-scorer. The Indian squad is set to face a competitive West Indies lineup under the leadership of Roston Chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)