Clash of Champions: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks in Prime Volleyball League Opener

The Prime Volleyball League Season 4 kicks off with Calicut Heroes facing Hyderabad Black Hawks. With 10 teams competing, the league promises intense action. Captains Mohan Ukkrapandian and Paulo Lamounier express confidence in their teams' strategies and preparation for a thrilling and competitive season.

Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:56 IST
The eagerly anticipated Prime Volleyball League Season 4 is set to commence with a thrilling opener as Calicut Heroes take on Hyderabad Black Hawks this Thursday. Both teams, led by captains Mohan Ukkrapandian and Paulo Lamounier, are geared up for an exciting showdown in front of a home crowd.

With a revamped focus on mental toughness and strategic execution, Ukkrapandian is confident that Calicut Heroes will dominate the court. Meanwhile, Lamounier emphasizes tactical preparedness, promising fans a relentless battle at every point in their chase for victory.

The league, featuring 10 competitive teams this season, was officially launched on Wednesday. Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the Prime Volleyball League, predicts a closely contested season, promising fans a top-class viewing experience and evolving strategies from the participating teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

