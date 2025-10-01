Left Menu

Roger Federer Nominated for 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame

Roger Federer leads the 2026 International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees. Known for his record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Federer redefined excellence in tennis. Alongside rivals like Nadal and Djokovic, Federer inspired a new era. Inductees will be announced in November.

Roger Federer, an iconic figure in the world of tennis, heads the list of nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's class of 2026. Announced on Wednesday, the nominations recognize Federer's unparalleled achievements, including his trailblazing role as the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer's illustrious career is highlighted by his incredible ability to dominate on the court, with 103 trophies and 1,251 singles match victories. These feats are second only to Jimmy Connors in terms of men's records in the Open era, which began in 1968.

In addition to his individual accomplishments, Federer also led Switzerland to a Davis Cup title in 2014 and clinched an Olympic gold medal in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games. His influence and grace as an ambassador for the sport continue to inspire tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

