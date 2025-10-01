Left Menu

Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Kumar Sinha Shine at Fenesta Open

At the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan and top seed Nitin Kumar Sinha advanced to the third round. They achieved decisive victories, with support from promising performers Manish Sureshkumar and Soha Sadiq. The tournament boasts a significant prize and scholarships for young talents.

At the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan along with top seed Nitin Kumar Sinha progressed to the third round with commanding victories on Wednesday.

Vardhan, hailing from Telangana, overcame Deepak A. with a convincing score of 6-1, 6-2. Meanwhile, Bengal's Nitin Kumar Sinha was declared the winner after his opponent, Smit Patel, retired hurt at 6-3, 3-2.

Former champion Manish Sureshkumar from Tamil Nadu and Soha Sadiq of Karnataka impressed with their performances, while Akanksha Nitture and Sahira Singh continued their winning streaks. The competition offers over Rs 21.55 lakh in prizes and scholarships for emerging talent.

