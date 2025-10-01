India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

The Indian Golf Union, recognized as the National Sports Federation for golf, is dispatching a promising three-member squad to Singapore, where they will compete in the esteemed World Amateur Team Championship (WATC). Scheduled from October 8 to 12, the event will be held at the illustrious Tanah Merah Country Club, primarily addressing the Tampines Course.

As organized by the International Golf Federation (IGF), the championship will witness India's Arin Ahuja, Rakshit Dahiya, and Deepak Yadav brave the greens against contenders from 35 countries, vying for the coveted Eisenhower Trophy. This prestigious title commemorates the 34th U.S. President, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Notably, Rakshit Dahiya emerged victorious, with Deepak Yadav as the runner-up, in the recent Delhi NCR Cup event.

Commenting on the preparations, retired Major General Bibhuti Bhushan, Director General of the IGU and captain of the team, expressed confidence in their training regimen. 'Our boys have shown remarkable dedication. With IGU's national squad system established last year, our golfers have achieved exemplary international success,' he stated. Historically, the WATC first unfolded at St. Andrews in 1958, where the trophy was presented by American supporters. The USA has dominated with 28 medals, while other notable nations include Australia, Great Britain, and Sweden.

Hosted by Tanah Merah Country Club, a venue with a reputable history for international tournaments, the WATC will feature a par-72 course spanning 7,394 yards. The tournament adopts a stroke-play format; each team's daily score will reflect their two lowest individual rounds, accumulating over 72 holes for the final team score.

