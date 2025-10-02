Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund Secures Thrilling 4-1 Victory Against Athletic Bilbao

Dortmund | Updated: 02-10-2025
Borussia Dortmund showcased their resilience on Wednesday, overcoming Athletic Bilbao with a compelling 4-1 triumph in the Champions League. The home team, initially leading by two through Daniel Svensson and Carney Chukwuemeka, faced a renewed challenge in the second half.

Despite a spirited revival by the Spanish side, crowned by a Gorka Guruzeta strike, Dortmund fended off several threats as the game approached a cliffhanging conclusion. Their determination sustained, thanks to key performances from returning striker Serhou Guirassy and a last-minute score from Julian Brandt, ultimately securing their continued unbeaten record.

This victory underscores Dortmund's resolve and tactical prowess, stamping their dominance early in the group stages of the competition and providing a much-needed comeback from their earlier draw against Juventus.

