Dier's Last-Minute Penalty Secures Monaco's Dramatic Draw Against Manchester City

Monaco secured a 2-2 draw at home against Manchester City in the Champions League after Eric Dier's late penalty. City, who had led twice with Erling Haaland's goals, saw their victory hopes dashed. Pep Guardiola's team now have four points, with Monaco sitting on one point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:12 IST
Dier's Last-Minute Penalty Secures Monaco's Dramatic Draw Against Manchester City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic UEFA Champions League clash, Monaco salvaged a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at home, thanks to a last-minute penalty by Eric Dier. The English team's dominance was evident early on with Erling Haaland netting two goals, but Manchester City struggled to maintain this advantage throughout the match.

Haaland's formidable performances initially placed City in the lead, as he scored a remarkable lob and a powerful header. However, Jordan Teze ensured Monaco stayed in contention with a swift equalizer. Despite City's efforts, including a near miss by Phil Foden, Monaco clawed their way back into the game with increased second-half momentum.

The pivotal moment came when a high-foot challenge led to a late VAR-awarded penalty for Monaco, which Dier coolly converted, leveling the score. As Manchester City prepares for their next European outing in Villarreal, the team faces questions about their ability to capitalize on early advantages. Monaco, meanwhile, will look for improvement as they host Tottenham Hotspur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

