U.S. Withdrawal from Anti-Extremism Efforts Raises Global Alarm

The U.S. withdrawal from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) signals a drastic shift in U.S. policy, focusing less on prevention and more on security measures. Experts warn this move might increase the risk of extremism, especially in volatile regions like the Sahel and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:21 IST
U.S. Withdrawal from Anti-Extremism Efforts Raises Global Alarm

The Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund criticized the U.S. on Friday for withdrawing support amid rising extremist threats in the Middle East and Sahel regions. The Geneva-based organization highlighted the decision as a mistake that undermines prevention efforts.

A White House memo announced the pullout from 35 international and 31 U.N. entities, including GCERF. Dr. Khalid Koser, head of GCERF, argued this move reflects an ideological shift under President Trump's administration, prioritizing counterterrorism over multilateral prevention strategies.

Koser warned that neglecting prevention could lead to more terrorism in the future, with regions like Syria already showing increased risks. Despite U.S. withdrawal, GCERF plans to continue its vital work, albeit without the backing of one of its major players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

