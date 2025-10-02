Left Menu

Villarreal's Last-Minute Heroics Stun Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Villarreal secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League, with Renato Veiga's last-minute goal. Georges Mikautadze initially put Villarreal ahead, but Juventus fought back with goals from Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao. Veiga equalized late on, earning Villarreal their first point of the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 03:16 IST
Villarreal's Last-Minute Heroics Stun Juventus in Champions League Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a captivating Champions League encounter, Villarreal eked out a 2-2 draw against Juventus, thanks to Renato Veiga's last-gasp header. The tense finale saw Juventus denied their first group-stage victory, while Villarreal seized their initial point of the tournament.

The match opened with Georges Mikautadze giving Villarreal an 18th-minute lead, finishing off a chance expertly set up by Nicolas Pepe. Despite efforts from Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus' Mattia Perin thwarted further advances, maintaining the scoreline until halftime.

A rejuvenated Juventus returned post-break, leveling through Federico Gatti's acrobatic strike and edging ahead when Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse. However, Veiga's late equalizer salvaged a point for the Spanish side, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Real Madrid.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
3
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global
4
Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

Presidential Power Talks: Trump and Lula's Anticipated Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025