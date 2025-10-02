Villarreal's Last-Minute Heroics Stun Juventus in Champions League Thriller

In a captivating Champions League encounter, Villarreal eked out a 2-2 draw against Juventus, thanks to Renato Veiga's last-gasp header. The tense finale saw Juventus denied their first group-stage victory, while Villarreal seized their initial point of the tournament.

The match opened with Georges Mikautadze giving Villarreal an 18th-minute lead, finishing off a chance expertly set up by Nicolas Pepe. Despite efforts from Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus' Mattia Perin thwarted further advances, maintaining the scoreline until halftime.

A rejuvenated Juventus returned post-break, leveling through Federico Gatti's acrobatic strike and edging ahead when Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse. However, Veiga's late equalizer salvaged a point for the Spanish side, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Real Madrid.