Villarreal's Last-Minute Heroics Stun Juventus in Champions League Thriller
Villarreal secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Juventus in the Champions League, with Renato Veiga's last-minute goal. Georges Mikautadze initially put Villarreal ahead, but Juventus fought back with goals from Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao. Veiga equalized late on, earning Villarreal their first point of the campaign.
In a captivating Champions League encounter, Villarreal eked out a 2-2 draw against Juventus, thanks to Renato Veiga's last-gasp header. The tense finale saw Juventus denied their first group-stage victory, while Villarreal seized their initial point of the tournament.
The match opened with Georges Mikautadze giving Villarreal an 18th-minute lead, finishing off a chance expertly set up by Nicolas Pepe. Despite efforts from Alfonso Pedraza and Tajon Buchanan, Juventus' Mattia Perin thwarted further advances, maintaining the scoreline until halftime.
A rejuvenated Juventus returned post-break, leveling through Federico Gatti's acrobatic strike and edging ahead when Francisco Conceicao capitalized on a defensive lapse. However, Veiga's late equalizer salvaged a point for the Spanish side, setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Real Madrid.