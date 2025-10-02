Arsenal's Robust Lineup Paves Their Champions League Path

Arsenal's enhanced squad and defensive prowess are positioning the club for a strong Champions League run, according to coach Mikel Arteta. Following a hard-fought win over Olympiacos, Arteta highlighted the team's improved personnel depth and solid defensive record as key components of their recent success.

In their recent match, Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored early, while Bukayo Saka added a second goal in stoppage time, helping seal a 2-0 victory. Despite competition from Olympiacos, who have previously fared well at the Emirates, Arsenal's consistent clean sheets and squad versatility proved decisive.

Arteta also noted tactical decisions, such as substituting key players, to maintain form. He praised the squad's performance, particularly new additions like striker Viktor Gyokeres, who despite a goal drought, contributed significantly to team efforts. Captain Martin Odegaard's return from injury further enhances Arsenal's playmaking abilities.

