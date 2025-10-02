Highlight Reels: Sports Legends Stepping Down and Rising Up

The Cincinnati Bengals remain confident in quarterback Jake Browning, despite his recent underwhelming performances. Coach Zac Taylor bolstered Browning's standing after successive low-scoring games as the replacement for injured Joe Burrow.

Erik Johnson, a stalwart defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, has announced his retirement after a remarkable 17 NHL seasons. Johnson, who played a pivotal role in Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup victory, was the 2006 NHL Draft's No. 1 overall pick by the St. Louis Blues.

In the realm of broadcast success, the NFL continues its dominance in viewership with a record-breaking debut in Dublin. The Steelers' edge over the Vikings reached nearly 8 million viewers, making it the second-highest watched international game, topped only by a 2024 showdown in Frankfurt.

