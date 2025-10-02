Left Menu

Highlight Reels: Sports Legends Stepping Down and Rising Up

A summary of current sports news highlights Jake Browning's performance, Erik Johnson's retirement, and the Commanders' Jayden Daniels preparing to return. NFL viewership hits records in Dublin, and Jared McCain's injury update. Toronto Maple Leafs top NHL valuations and Quentin Grimes signs with 76ers amid negotiation challenges.

Updated: 02-10-2025 05:27 IST
Highlight Reels: Sports Legends Stepping Down and Rising Up
The Cincinnati Bengals remain confident in quarterback Jake Browning, despite his recent underwhelming performances. Coach Zac Taylor bolstered Browning's standing after successive low-scoring games as the replacement for injured Joe Burrow.

Erik Johnson, a stalwart defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, has announced his retirement after a remarkable 17 NHL seasons. Johnson, who played a pivotal role in Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup victory, was the 2006 NHL Draft's No. 1 overall pick by the St. Louis Blues.

In the realm of broadcast success, the NFL continues its dominance in viewership with a record-breaking debut in Dublin. The Steelers' edge over the Vikings reached nearly 8 million viewers, making it the second-highest watched international game, topped only by a 2024 showdown in Frankfurt.

