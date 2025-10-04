Veteran Delhi football administrator NK Bhatia dead

Delhi's veteran football administrator NK Bhatia died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 76.

Bhatia had been suffering from age-related complications and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital. Bhatia, who was the vice-president of Football Delhi, has worked tirelessly for the betterment of the sport in the national capital and has held the post of secretary of the erstwhile Delhi Soccer Association (DSA), often representing the body in the national federation meetings. He has held various positions in the standing committees of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Active in the sport since the 1970s, Bhatia has served in numerous capacities, including former secretary and treasurer of the Delhi football association.

Under Bhatia's leadership, Delhi successfully hosted many international and national football competitions. He was known for his commitment to the game and ensured timely delivery of match details to the sports scribes, often personally visiting print media offices to deliver handouts. Bhatia has been suffering from age-related complications for a while and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital.

His friendly and personal touch with both the media professionals and his football colleagues set him apart as a unique figure.

''During my tenure as president of Football Delhi, he was a pillar of support, offering his best guidance on every aspect. It was an honour to work alongside him,'' said former AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, who has worked with Bhatia when he was heading Football Delhi as its president. ''He was a kind-hearted man who always loved to host his friends and football colleagues, whether at his home or at the stadium,'' Prabhakaran said. ''Mr Bhatia will be deeply missed. His departure leaves a significant void in Delhi football. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, wishing them peace and strength during this difficult time.''

