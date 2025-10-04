UPDATE 1-Tennis-Anisimova ousts Gauff, Noskova stuns Pegula to reach China Open final

U.S. Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova outclassed defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2, and Linda Noskova stunned Jessica Pegula 6-3 1-6 7-6(6) on Saturday to reach the China Open final.

Seeded third, Anisimova continued her stellar season, which included a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, and the win gave the 24-year-old American a 2-1 edge in her head-to-head record against compatriot Gauff. Anisimova bludgeoned her way to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set before second seed Gauff got on the board.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Anisimova building a commanding 5-0 lead. Although Gauff fought back to win the next two games, Anisimova sealed victory in 58 minutes. "I was able to put on a really good performance and I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final," Anisimova said.

"I've been saying every time I've walked on court and won my match that I love playing here and the crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here. I really think that's carried me through this entire tournament." NOSKOVA PREVAILS IN PEGULA BATTLE

Czech Republic's Noskova won a two-and-a-half hour battle against former U.S. Open finalist Pegula to reach her first WTA 1000 final. Noskova, 20, landed four aces and frustrated the world number seven with her shots from tight angles to win the first set 6-3.

Pegula bounced back to dominate the second, having success with shots down the middle, as Noskova succumbed to a 6-1 loss in less than half an hour. The third set tested both players in an 84-minute battle of grit as neither could hold serve in the first four games.

Pegula earned a break to go 6-5 up and serve for the match, but Noskova saved three match points to force a tiebreak. The American quickly went 3-1 up, but made two unforced errors that let Noskova back in and she fell to her knees after Pegula's backhand return landed wide to ending the gruelling match.

"Honestly, I don't even know about the final, I'm just so glad I won today. It was quite a tough match, mentally and physically," Noskova said. Noskova and Anisimova will meet in the final on Sunday.

