Rugby-South Africa beat Argentina to retain Rugby Championship title 

South Africa turned on the power in the second half to beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham on Saturday and win the Rugby Championship for the sixth time, on points difference. South Africa, who won the Rugby Championship title two years in a row for the first time, finished on 19 points, with New Zealand second, also on 19. Australia ended on 11 points and Argentina 10.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa turned on the power in the second half to beat Argentina 29-27 at Twickenham on Saturday and win the Rugby Championship for the sixth time, on points difference. New Zealand's 28-14 bonus-point win over Australia in Perth earlier meant that South African needed a bonus-point victory to win the title with clear water, though their overwhelming points advantage meant that any win would be enough.

After an error-strewn first half they trailed 13-10 but two tries by Malcolm Marx and a second for Cobus Reinach were a fair reflection of a dominant second half, with Delguy's interception second and Rodrigo Isgro's score at the death merely denying the Springboks a bonus point. South Africa, who won the Rugby Championship title two years in a row for the first time, finished on 19 points, with New Zealand second, also on 19.

Australia ended on 11 points and Argentina 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

