Tragedy on Satopanth: Rescues and a Life Lost

A trekker from West Bengal tragically lost their life while attempting the high-altitude Satopanth trek in Uttarakhand's Badrinath region, according to local police reports released on Saturday.

The Badrinath police station had received an urgent alert on Friday, stating that four trekkers were stranded at altitudes ranging from 4000 to 4500 meters, one of whom was in critical condition.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, under the leadership of sub-inspector Deepak Samant, promptly initiated a rescue mission utilizing essential equipment and a satellite phone. Despite arduous conditions, the team reached the site by Saturday morning, finding that one trekker had already passed away. The team managed to rescue the three remaining trekkers and transported the deceased, identified as Sumant from South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, to the district police at Mana village.

(With inputs from agencies.)