Kangra District Imposes Ban on High-Altitude Trekking

The administration of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has enforced a comprehensive ban on trekking at altitudes exceeding 3000 meters, officials announced on Tuesday. The directive comes as part of efforts to safeguard tourists' safety, according to Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

The ban requires trekkers to secure prior permission from the Superintendent of Police in Kangra for specific routes, including Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda. Bairwa stressed that permissions will be automatically voided if the Meteorological Department issues any warnings.

Exemptions apply to agencies involved in disaster management operations, such as the national and state disaster response forces and local search and rescue teams. The District Tourism Officer has been tasked with informing all tourism stakeholders of these trekking restrictions.