Piastri's Singapore Surprise: McLaren's Challenging Qualifying

Oscar Piastri expressed surprise at being outpaced by Mercedes and Red Bull during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. Despite recent crashes and challenges, Piastri remains focused on maximizing his race potential. McLaren aims for a podium finish and is in contention for a consecutive constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:54 IST
Oscar Piastri

In a surprising turn at the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying, McLaren's Oscar Piastri found himself outpaced by rival teams Mercedes and Red Bull. Despite securing the third fastest lap, the Australian driver will start Sunday's race from the second row, trailing behind Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Piastri, who leads the championship standings by 25 points over teammate Lando Norris, conveyed satisfaction with his clean qualifying session, a stark contrast to his recent crashes in Azerbaijan. While acknowledging the challenges, Piastri is determined not to settle for his starting position and aims to capitalize on any opportunity to advance during the race.

Team principal Andrea Stella remains optimistic, underscoring McLaren's target to solidify their constructors' championship run. He affirmed, "We are ... certainly in contention for a podium finish," highlighting the race's significance as teams continue to adapt to competitive challenges presented by rivals Mercedes and Red Bull.

