Puneri Paltan Edges Jaipur Pink Panthers in Thrilling PKL Clash
Puneri Paltan secured a tight 41-36 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Aditya Shinde's stellar Super 10 performance, along with efforts from Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat, anchored the win. Despite Ali Samadi's standout 22-point game, Pink Panthers fell short in a fiercely contested matchup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:03 IST
In an exhilarating face-off at the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan emerged victorious with a 41-36 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.
Aditya Shinde spearheaded his team's attack, delivering a Super 10, as Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat bolstered the score with eight and seven points, respectively.
Recognized for his valiant effort, Ali Samadi impressed with a record-breaking 22-point game for the Pink Panthers, as Puneri Paltan leveraged early dominance to secure their triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
