Puneri Paltan Edges Jaipur Pink Panthers in Thrilling PKL Clash

In an exhilarating face-off at the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan emerged victorious with a 41-36 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.

Aditya Shinde spearheaded his team's attack, delivering a Super 10, as Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat bolstered the score with eight and seven points, respectively.

Recognized for his valiant effort, Ali Samadi impressed with a record-breaking 22-point game for the Pink Panthers, as Puneri Paltan leveraged early dominance to secure their triumph.

