Left Menu

Puneri Paltan Edges Jaipur Pink Panthers in Thrilling PKL Clash

Puneri Paltan secured a tight 41-36 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League. Aditya Shinde's stellar Super 10 performance, along with efforts from Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat, anchored the win. Despite Ali Samadi's standout 22-point game, Pink Panthers fell short in a fiercely contested matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:03 IST
Puneri Paltan Edges Jaipur Pink Panthers in Thrilling PKL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating face-off at the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltan emerged victorious with a 41-36 win against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.

Aditya Shinde spearheaded his team's attack, delivering a Super 10, as Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat bolstered the score with eight and seven points, respectively.

Recognized for his valiant effort, Ali Samadi impressed with a record-breaking 22-point game for the Pink Panthers, as Puneri Paltan leveraged early dominance to secure their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025