Bayern Munich is poised to extend its Bundesliga lead after closest rivals Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig ended their match in a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Yann Couto's equalizer for Dortmund matched Christoph Baumgartner's earlier goal for Leipzig.

Beyer Leverkusen's coach Kasper Hjulmand marked a six-game unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory against Union Berlin, although an injury to left-back Alejandro Grimaldo dampened the win. The achievement is notable as the team did not concede for the first time under Hjulmand's leadership.

In further action, Augsburg's American teen Noahkai Banks made headlines with his first Bundesliga goal contributing to a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg, while an early strike from Samuel Mbangula ensured Werder Bremen's 1-0 triumph over St. Pauli. All eyes are now on Bayern's upcoming game against Frankfurt.

