The Springboks' Triumph: Kolisi and Erasmus Reign Supreme

The South African Springboks solidified their rugby dominance by winning their second consecutive Rugby Championship under the leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi. Despite a close 29-27 win over Argentina, the team's overall success underscores their remarkable transformation and commitment.

In a post-match press conference, Kolisi highlighted the pivotal role coach Erasmus played in reshaping the team's mentality, allowing them to overcome adversities and emerge victorious. "The way Rassie came in from the beginning, it was the mentality - he just changed how we thought," Kolisi remarked.

Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the victory, although he acknowledged the team's performance had room for improvement. With the future of the competition in question due to proposed calendar changes, securing this title was particularly significant for the Springboks.

(With inputs from agencies.)