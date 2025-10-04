Sinner Advances at Shanghai Masters, Eyes Repeat Title

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has progressed to the third round of the Shanghai Masters, continuing his formidable title defense with a victory over Daniel Altmaier on Saturday. The world number two, fresh from his China Open success, exhibited remarkable tenacity in his opening match at this tournament.

Despite limited preparation time, Sinner overcame the German 6-3, 6-3 and is on a mission to replicate Novak Djokovic's 2013 feat of retaining the Shanghai title. "I knew it would be very tough today, especially with limited adaptation time. Every match presents a new challenge," Sinner remarked post-match, as reported by the ATP.

In his first encounter with Altmaier since losing to him in the 2023 French Open, Sinner capitalized on three of four break points. His victory sets up a third-round showdown against Tallon Griekspoor, with Sinner holding an impressive 6-0 record against him. The Italian boasts an outstanding 23-2 record in China, including three tournament wins.

