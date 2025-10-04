Sinner Advances at Shanghai Masters, Eyes Repeat Title
Jannik Sinner, world number two, secured his spot in the third round of the Shanghai Masters by defeating Daniel Altmaier. Fresh off a China Open victory, he aims to become the first to successfully defend the title since Djokovic in 2013. Sinner will face Tallon Griekspoor next.
- Country:
- China
Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner has progressed to the third round of the Shanghai Masters, continuing his formidable title defense with a victory over Daniel Altmaier on Saturday. The world number two, fresh from his China Open success, exhibited remarkable tenacity in his opening match at this tournament.
Despite limited preparation time, Sinner overcame the German 6-3, 6-3 and is on a mission to replicate Novak Djokovic's 2013 feat of retaining the Shanghai title. "I knew it would be very tough today, especially with limited adaptation time. Every match presents a new challenge," Sinner remarked post-match, as reported by the ATP.
In his first encounter with Altmaier since losing to him in the 2023 French Open, Sinner capitalized on three of four break points. His victory sets up a third-round showdown against Tallon Griekspoor, with Sinner holding an impressive 6-0 record against him. The Italian boasts an outstanding 23-2 record in China, including three tournament wins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amanda Anisimova's Commanding Victory at China Open
Coco Gauff loses 6- 6-2 to Amanda Anisimova in China Open semifinals
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Anisimova ousts Gauff, Noskova stuns Pegula to reach China Open final
Tennis-Ruthless Anisimova ousts defending champion Gauff to reach China Open final
Pegula's Resilient Victory Sets Up Clash with Rising Star Noskova at China Open