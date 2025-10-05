Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Hospitalized After Downtown Indianapolis Altercation

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez faces legal trouble after a late-night altercation in downtown Indianapolis. Police report that Sanchez, now a Fox Sports analyst, was charged with battery and other misdemeanors following a fight that left him hospitalized with stab wounds.

The incident, which took place shortly after midnight, involved Sanchez and another unidentified man in a 'physical disturbance,' according to police. The confrontation resulted in Sanchez receiving stab wounds while the other man sustained cuts.

Sanchez, who spent 10 seasons in the NFL and is not currently playing, was scheduled to cover an upcoming game. Fox Sports expressed gratitude to medical teams for their care and extended well-wishes for Sanchez's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)