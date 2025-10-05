Left Menu

Mix-Up at Toss: Referee's Mistake Gives Pakistan First Bowl

During India's Women's World Cup match, match referee Shandre Fritz mistakenly declared Pakistan captain Fatima Sana the toss winner due to miscommunication. Despite the mix-up, the coin had landed heads up, coinciding with Fritz's error. This allowed Pakistan to choose bowling under overcast skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A mix-up during the toss in India's Women's World Cup match resulted in a surprise advantage for Pakistan. Match referee Shandre Fritz mistakenly declared Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana as the toss winner, mishearing her call as 'heads' instead of 'tails.'

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, which indeed landed heads up, aligning with Fritz's error. This oversight allowed the Pakistan team to bowl first under advantageous overcast conditions.

The mix-up saw Indian captain Harmanpreet approach presenter Mel Jones immediately after, though she did not shake hands with the rival captain, Fatima Sana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

