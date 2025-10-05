Mix-Up at Toss: Referee's Mistake Gives Pakistan First Bowl

A mix-up during the toss in India's Women's World Cup match resulted in a surprise advantage for Pakistan. Match referee Shandre Fritz mistakenly declared Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana as the toss winner, mishearing her call as 'heads' instead of 'tails.'

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, which indeed landed heads up, aligning with Fritz's error. This oversight allowed the Pakistan team to bowl first under advantageous overcast conditions.

The mix-up saw Indian captain Harmanpreet approach presenter Mel Jones immediately after, though she did not shake hands with the rival captain, Fatima Sana.

