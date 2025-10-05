Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Women Stand Against Racism

Tottenham Hotspur women have decided not to kneel before kickoff in the Women's Super League, opting to stand in protest against racism. Led by captain Bethany England, the team will wear t-shirts to spread their anti-racism message, asserting that more needs to be done to combat prejudice in football.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:08 IST
In a significant shift, Tottenham Hotspur women have chosen not to take the knee before kickoffs in the Women's Super League. Captain Bethany England announced the decision on Sunday, stating that the gesture has lost its impact as racism remains a problem in football.

Instead of kneeling, the team will stand to demonstrate their protest against racial discrimination. During Black History Month, teams were given the option to kneel, yet Spurs decided that standing would be a more effective message. Their players also wore t-shirts emblazoned with 'Spurs against racism' to further spotlight their stance.

The decision comes in the wake of similar actions by the England women's team, who ceased kneeling after an incident involving online racist abuse against defender Jess Carter. Authorities have since taken legal action concerning these abusive messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

