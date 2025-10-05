Amanda Anisimova Triumphs at China Open: A Riveting Finale

Amanda Anisimova, the tournament's third seed, emerged victorious at the China Open after a hard-fought final against Linda Noskova. The match unfolded on Sunday, concluding with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 scoreline that crowned Anisimova the champion of the hard-court indoor event.

In the semifinals, Anisimova had dismantled Coco Gauff's title defense, demonstrating her prowess and determination. With a decisive backhand down the line, Anisimova secured her win and celebrated her first China Open trophy triumphantly, falling to the court in joy.

This victory marks Anisimova's second WTA 1000 title in the current season. Meanwhile, her opponent, Linda Noskova, impressed by reaching the final, overcoming three match points in the semifinals and making history as the youngest Czech player to reach this stage in a WTA 1000 event.

(With inputs from agencies.)