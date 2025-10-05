McLaren's Racing Legacy: A Decade of Championship Glory

McLaren celebrated their 10th Formula One constructors' world championship victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, solidifying their status as the second most successful team behind Ferrari, who holds 16 titles. McLaren's legacy now includes victories across decades with notable drivers and groundbreaking achievements.

The recent triumphs of drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reflect McLaren's continued dominance in the sport, showcasing their second consecutive title win of the 21st century. Despite a slow start to the season, McLaren clinched their victory by outperforming rivals like Ferrari, with standout performances from Norris in Miami and Azerbaijan.

Historically, McLaren boasts iconic moments such as Mika Hakkinen's 1998 championship and Ayrton Senna's spectacular races in the late '80s and early '90s. These victories not only underline McLaren's technical prowess but also highlight the intense rivalries that have defined the sport throughout the years.

