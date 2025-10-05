Left Menu

McLaren's Racing Legacy: A Decade of Championship Glory

McLaren secured their 10th Formula One constructors' world championship in Singapore, marking their position as the second most successful team after Ferrari. With notable performances from drivers like Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in recent years, McLaren's history is rich with iconic racing moments and legendary drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:35 IST
McLaren's Racing Legacy: A Decade of Championship Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren celebrated their 10th Formula One constructors' world championship victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, solidifying their status as the second most successful team behind Ferrari, who holds 16 titles. McLaren's legacy now includes victories across decades with notable drivers and groundbreaking achievements.

The recent triumphs of drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reflect McLaren's continued dominance in the sport, showcasing their second consecutive title win of the 21st century. Despite a slow start to the season, McLaren clinched their victory by outperforming rivals like Ferrari, with standout performances from Norris in Miami and Azerbaijan.

Historically, McLaren boasts iconic moments such as Mika Hakkinen's 1998 championship and Ayrton Senna's spectacular races in the late '80s and early '90s. These victories not only underline McLaren's technical prowess but also highlight the intense rivalries that have defined the sport throughout the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025