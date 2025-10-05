India Sets Challenging Target, Pakistan Stumbles Early in Women's World Cup Clash

In a critical ICC Women's World Cup match on Sunday, India set a daunting target of 248, putting Pakistan on the backfoot early. The match saw Pakistan losing two wickets quickly, reaching just 25 runs in their first 10 overs.

Sidra Amin, batting at 9, and Aliya Riaz, at 2, faced increased pressure after Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma. The situation worsened for Pakistan when seamer Kranti Gaud successfully dismissed Sadaf Shamas with a caught-and-bowled effort, leaving them struggling at 20/2 in the eighth over.

India's innings earlier saw Harleen Deol score a composed 46, while Richa Ghosh contributed a vital late cameo of 35, collectively aiding India to a total of 247. Most batters faced challenges on the slow pitch, but crucial partnerships helped set a competitive score.

(With inputs from agencies.)