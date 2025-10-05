Left Menu

India Sets Challenging Target, Pakistan Stumbles Early in Women's World Cup Clash

In a gripping ICC Women's World Cup encounter, India set a formidable target of 248 for Pakistan. Despite losing early wickets, Pakistan showed resilience with Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz at the crease. Strong performances from Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh helped India post 247 in challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:27 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a critical ICC Women's World Cup match on Sunday, India set a daunting target of 248, putting Pakistan on the backfoot early. The match saw Pakistan losing two wickets quickly, reaching just 25 runs in their first 10 overs.

Sidra Amin, batting at 9, and Aliya Riaz, at 2, faced increased pressure after Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma. The situation worsened for Pakistan when seamer Kranti Gaud successfully dismissed Sadaf Shamas with a caught-and-bowled effort, leaving them struggling at 20/2 in the eighth over.

India's innings earlier saw Harleen Deol score a composed 46, while Richa Ghosh contributed a vital late cameo of 35, collectively aiding India to a total of 247. Most batters faced challenges on the slow pitch, but crucial partnerships helped set a competitive score.

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

