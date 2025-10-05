Left Menu

Daryz Triumphs in Dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

French-trained colt Daryz triumphed in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, overcoming favorite Minnie Hauk in a thrilling finish. The win was a career highlight for trainer Francis Graffard and jockey Mickael Barzalona. Despite his loss, Minnie Hauk's owner, Michael Tabor, expressed pride and optimism for future races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:53 IST
Daryz Triumphs in Dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Daryz took center stage at Longchamp as the French-trained colt clinched the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 12/1 odds, outpacing the favored Minnie Hauk in a nail-biting finale.

In the final 200 meters, Daryz and Minnie Hauk were neck-and-neck before Daryz's powerful surge led to a victorious finish, marking trainer Francis Graffard's and jockey Mickael Barzalona's first Arc win.

Minne Hauk's part-owner, Michael Tabor, although experiencing 'seconditis,' commended her performance and anticipates future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025