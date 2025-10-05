Daryz Triumphs in Dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Daryz took center stage at Longchamp as the French-trained colt clinched the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 12/1 odds, outpacing the favored Minnie Hauk in a nail-biting finale.

In the final 200 meters, Daryz and Minnie Hauk were neck-and-neck before Daryz's powerful surge led to a victorious finish, marking trainer Francis Graffard's and jockey Mickael Barzalona's first Arc win.

Minne Hauk's part-owner, Michael Tabor, although experiencing 'seconditis,' commended her performance and anticipates future successes.

