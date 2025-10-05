Daryz Triumphs in Dramatic Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
French-trained colt Daryz triumphed in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, overcoming favorite Minnie Hauk in a thrilling finish. The win was a career highlight for trainer Francis Graffard and jockey Mickael Barzalona. Despite his loss, Minnie Hauk's owner, Michael Tabor, expressed pride and optimism for future races.
Daryz took center stage at Longchamp as the French-trained colt clinched the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at 12/1 odds, outpacing the favored Minnie Hauk in a nail-biting finale.
In the final 200 meters, Daryz and Minnie Hauk were neck-and-neck before Daryz's powerful surge led to a victorious finish, marking trainer Francis Graffard's and jockey Mickael Barzalona's first Arc win.
Minne Hauk's part-owner, Michael Tabor, although experiencing 'seconditis,' commended her performance and anticipates future successes.
